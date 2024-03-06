Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 393.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

