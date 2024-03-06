Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 1,042,253 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,253 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 9.35% of Orthofix Medical worth $44,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

