Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 1,785,978 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for 1.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.90% of Magnite worth $30,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Magnite by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

