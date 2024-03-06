Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 184,217 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,217 shares during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 2.80% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $40,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 128,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

