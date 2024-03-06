Rubric Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978,354 shares during the period. TransAlta accounts for 1.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.42% of TransAlta worth $38,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TransAlta by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TransAlta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TransAlta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,771,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. TransAlta’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

