Rubric Capital Management LP Grows Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,422 shares during the period. Mativ makes up 2.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.38% of Mativ worth $57,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mativ by 91.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MATV opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $84,820 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

