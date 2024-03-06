Rubric Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73,151 shares during the period. Koppers makes up 1.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.47% of Koppers worth $45,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Stock Performance

Koppers stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,604,662.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,430. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

