Rubric Capital Management LP Has $10.60 Million Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,685,484 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.39% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,154 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.89. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

