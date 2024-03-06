Rubric Capital Management LP Has $39.87 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Xperi comprises approximately 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 9.51% of Xperi worth $39,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of XPER opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPER

Xperi Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.