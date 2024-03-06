Rubric Capital Management LP Has $50.77 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,993 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of NRG Energy worth $50,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

NRG Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE NRG opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

