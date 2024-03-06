Rubric Capital Management LP Has $70.96 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical accounts for about 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 9.74% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $70,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 264.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.02.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.