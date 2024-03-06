Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $10.20 Million in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.08% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Ardelyx Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. Ardelyx’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,595 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

