Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $7.21 Million in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,610,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.98% of Riskified as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSKD. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD

Riskified Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.