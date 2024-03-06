Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 834,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of Conduent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Conduent by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 156,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 88.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $695.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

