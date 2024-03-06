Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 1,731,521 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,521 shares during the period. ReNew Energy Global comprises approximately 2.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.65% of ReNew Energy Global worth $53,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

RNW stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.93.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

RNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

