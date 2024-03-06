Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 1,731,521 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,521 shares during the period. ReNew Energy Global comprises approximately 2.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.65% of ReNew Energy Global worth $53,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
RNW stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.