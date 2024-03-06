Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 270,380 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270,380 shares during the period. Constellium comprises 1.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.35% of Constellium worth $35,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,678,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,350,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares during the period.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

