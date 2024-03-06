Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

