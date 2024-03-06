Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SAFE opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a current ratio of 36.61. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $3,480,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $884,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Safehold by 425.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 48,926 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

