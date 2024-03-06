SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $190.10

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.10 and last traded at $190.10, with a volume of 1589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

