Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Savara traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 393573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SVRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Savara by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 13.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Savara by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $734.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

