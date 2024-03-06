Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 239,437 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 1,129.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,437 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nuvei worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 778.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVEI. CIBC lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvei

Nuvei Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.