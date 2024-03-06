Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 27,816 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CVR Energy worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVI opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Energy

About CVR Energy

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.