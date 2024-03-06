Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 89,005 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,005 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of MannKind worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MannKind by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

MNKD stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

