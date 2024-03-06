Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 244,155 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 244,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TARS opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,252 shares of company stock worth $1,017,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

