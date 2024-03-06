Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 839.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 72,525 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after buying an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

