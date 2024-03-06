Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

