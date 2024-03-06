Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,518 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Nordstrom worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

