Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 134,070 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,070 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

KNSA opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,371 shares of company stock worth $1,561,450. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

