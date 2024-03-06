Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 16,408 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

