Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 16,768 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 260.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

