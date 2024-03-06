Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 183,542 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,542 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of AES by 134.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 81.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 16.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

