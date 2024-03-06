Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 374.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Marqeta worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Marqeta by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Marqeta by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.