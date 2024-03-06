Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,068 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NU by 6.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after buying an additional 4,672,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NU by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NU opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

