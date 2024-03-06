Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,730 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Arcosa worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Arcosa by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.65. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Further Reading

