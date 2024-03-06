Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374,790 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

