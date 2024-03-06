Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,407 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -36.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

