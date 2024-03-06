Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

