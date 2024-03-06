Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,131 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of KB Home worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6,353.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 494,881 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBH stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

