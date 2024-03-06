Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 1.85. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,257 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,406. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

