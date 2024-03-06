Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 182.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,060 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after acquiring an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

