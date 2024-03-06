Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1,371.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,819 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after acquiring an additional 409,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

