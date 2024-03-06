Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

