Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 132.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $189.53 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

