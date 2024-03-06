Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of 89bio worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 89bio in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETNB

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.