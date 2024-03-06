Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AutoNation worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,465 shares of company stock valued at $72,567,054 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

