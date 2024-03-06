Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

