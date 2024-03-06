Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.12 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of TKO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $320,964,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $136,131,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $118,378,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $89,333,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKO opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

