Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.12 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of TKO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $320,964,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $136,131,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $118,378,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth $89,333,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE TKO opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on TKO Group
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.