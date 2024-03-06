Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167,188 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

UAL opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.