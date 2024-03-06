Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 127,696 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

