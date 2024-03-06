Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sigma Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,377 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGML shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of SGML opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

